RSPCA reveals numbers of animals attacked with weapons for its Cancel Out Cruelty campaign

Hampshire comes eighth in the RSPCA’s county league of shame for the number of attacks on animal with a weapon.
Chris Broom
Published 20th Aug 2023, 17:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Aug 2023, 17:01 BST
A cat which lost its eye after being shot with an air gun pellet. Picture by RSPCAA cat which lost its eye after being shot with an air gun pellet. Picture by RSPCA
A cat which lost its eye after being shot with an air gun pellet. Picture by RSPCA

The animal charity has unveiled shocking new figures relating to deadly weapons used on animals over the past four years.

Since the beginning of 2020 (up to to May 2023), the RSPCA received 808 reports relating to animals being intentionally harmed with a weapon. Air guns and rifles were responsible for the bulk of the incidents, with 658 reports made to the charity; but weapons such as catapults and slingshots accounted for a combined 124 incidents while there were 34 calls to the RSPCA about crossbow incidents.

Kent tops the table with 56 reports, while Hampshire is joint eighth with Essex, having 26 reports over the period.

Wild birds were most frequently targeted, but 262 cats were also deliberately attacked with weapons.

The charity has released the heartbreaking figures as part of its Cancel Out Cruelty campaign, in a bid to raise funds to help its frontline rescue teams continue to save animals from cruelty and abuse – like deadly weapon attacks.

RSPCA national wildlife coordinator Geoff Edmond said: “It is unspeakably cruel, totally unacceptable and illegal to shoot animals for ‘fun’ – or as target practice, but sadly our emergency line is receiving hundreds of reports.

“We think of ourselves as a nation of animal lovers, but the RSPCA’s experience shows that there are people out there who are deliberately targeting wildlife, pets and farm animals with guns, catapults and crossbows. These weapons cause horrific pain and suffering.”

