Sewage warnings no longer in place at Stokes Bay and Southsea East beaches after overflows following heavy rain

WATER quality concerns for beaches across the Solent have now gone back to normal after sewage warnings were issued for several beaches.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Sunday, 21st August 2022, 9:42 am

Sewage had been released at Southsea East beach and Stokes Bay in Gosport after heavy rain earlier this week.

Storm sewage was discharged as overflows occurred by the lifeboat station in Gosport and under the pier in Southsea.

Stokes Bay, Gosport. Picture: Habibur Rahman

However, Surfers Against Sewage are now reporting that there are no water quality alerts in place for these beaches.

Isle of Wight beaches were also issued sewage warnings.

