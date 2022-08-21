Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sewage had been released at Southsea East beach and Stokes Bay in Gosport after heavy rain earlier this week.

Storm sewage was discharged as overflows occurred by the lifeboat station in Gosport and under the pier in Southsea.

Stokes Bay, Gosport. Picture: Habibur Rahman

However, Surfers Against Sewage are now reporting that there are no water quality alerts in place for these beaches.