Slappy Slappy Honk Honk Island among suggestions for name of new Langstone Harbour island built for overwintering birds

The island especially constructed for overwintering birds as part of the North Portsea Coastal Scheme

Bird enthusiasts have suggested naming the island after local species including the Whimbrel, Little Tern, Curlew, Egrit and Dunlin, as well as overwintering Brent Geese.

The ubiquitous Birdy McBirdface Island has, unsurprisingly, been suggesed, as has Squawkopolis, The Isle of Flight, Tweety Pie Isle and Slappy Slappy Honk Honk Island, which the entrant says refers to the noise migrating Brent Geese make!

Keen historians submitted ideas such as Cockleshell Island, Dickens' Island and Gisors Island, after French Merchant Jean de Gisors who founded Portsmouth around 1180).

The local area is a popular choice with Great Salterns Island, Gatcombe Haven, Salterns Rest and Baffins Island on the list, in addition to Birdie Island due to its location opposite the Great Salterns Golf Course on Eastern Road.

The curved shape of the island has prompted calls for names such as Crescent Rock, Banana Reef, Smile Island and Macaroni Island.

Project manager for the North Portsea Coastal Scheme, Caroline Timlett, said: "We're really pleased that so many people have submitted names and comments in support of bird island.

"It’s a really important environmental initiative to ensure the birds can roost undisturbed but still be seen from a distance.

"Many of the names and comments show entrants have an in-depth local knowledge, as well as several showing a great sense of humour!"

A judging panel will choose the winning name. Entries are open to all Portsmouth residents (under 16s with their parents' permission) until August 12

Visit www.portsmouth.gov.uk/services/environmental-health/safety/coastal-defence-management/