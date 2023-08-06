News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Slappy Slappy Honk Honk Island among suggestions for name of new Langstone Harbour island built for overwintering birds

More than 200 entries have flown in for a competition to name an island constructed for overwintering birds as part of the North Portsea Coastal Scheme.
By Simon Carter
Published 6th Aug 2023, 10:04 BST- 2 min read
The island especially constructed for overwintering birds as part of the North Portsea Coastal SchemeThe island especially constructed for overwintering birds as part of the North Portsea Coastal Scheme
The island especially constructed for overwintering birds as part of the North Portsea Coastal Scheme

Bird enthusiasts have suggested naming the island after local species including the Whimbrel, Little Tern, Curlew, Egrit and Dunlin, as well as overwintering Brent Geese.

The ubiquitous Birdy McBirdface Island has, unsurprisingly, been suggesed, as has Squawkopolis, The Isle of Flight, Tweety Pie Isle and Slappy Slappy Honk Honk Island, which the entrant says refers to the noise migrating Brent Geese make!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Keen historians submitted ideas such as Cockleshell Island, Dickens' Island and Gisors Island, after French Merchant Jean de Gisors who founded Portsmouth around 1180).

The local area is a popular choice with Great Salterns Island, Gatcombe Haven, Salterns Rest and Baffins Island on the list, in addition to Birdie Island due to its location opposite the Great Salterns Golf Course on Eastern Road.

Most Popular

The curved shape of the island has prompted calls for names such as Crescent Rock, Banana Reef, Smile Island and Macaroni Island.

Project manager for the North Portsea Coastal Scheme, Caroline Timlett, said: "We're really pleased that so many people have submitted names and comments in support of bird island.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It’s a really important environmental initiative to ensure the birds can roost undisturbed but still be seen from a distance.

"Many of the names and comments show entrants have an in-depth local knowledge, as well as several showing a great sense of humour!"

A judging panel will choose the winning name. Entries are open to all Portsmouth residents (under 16s with their parents' permission) until August 12

Visit www.portsmouth.gov.uk/services/environmental-health/safety/coastal-defence-management/

Construction for the sea defence work at Langstone Harbour is limited to the period between April and September due to the presence of overwintering birds in the harbour.

Related topics:Langstone HarbourPortsmouth