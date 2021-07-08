Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust is restoring seagrass to increase wildlife and sustainable fisheries thanks to a nearly £2million fund raised by lottery players.

The Solent project is one of 12 schemes nationwide revealed by the Wildlife Trusts as part of the coalition’s efforts to employ ‘nature based solutions’ to tackle climate emissions.

Restoring seagrass in the Solent will also create natural carbon stores, and the project will be closely monitored to replicate the technique at scale.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tipner West. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust

Craig Bennett, chief executive of The Wildlife Trusts, said: ‘Nature can be our biggest ally in limiting global temperature rises, but we have to give it a huge helping hand.

‘We need to cut emissions at source to fight climate change and we can also have a big impact by restoring nature because wilder places lock-up carbon.

‘That means repairing the amazing habitats in our seas, rewetting peatlands, dramatically changing how we manage farmland, rewilding landscapes, and bringing back habitats that have been lost.’

The Wildlife Trusts schemes are able to move forward thanks to money raised by players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

SEE ALSO: Weekend extravaganza to be held at Stansted Park as house and gardens reopens to the public

Laura Chow, head of charities at People’s Postcode Lottery, said: ‘We’re delighted funding raised by our players is helping The Wildlife Trusts restore habitats across the country that play a key role in accumulating and storing carbon.

‘By helping nature thrive, these ambitious projects offer solutions to the challenges we face from climate change so these landscapes and the wildlife there can be enjoyed by future generations.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron