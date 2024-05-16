Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Southern Water have launched a new community fund as it invites people to help with the reduction of storm overflows.

The water company is inviting communities in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant and Gosport to put forward suggestions on where and how they would want to reduce surface water entering the combined sewer. Storm overflows have blighted the region with untreated sewage being released into rivers and seas on numerous occasions.

The overflows are caused by heavy rainfall overwhelming the sewer system which results in releases into the sea and rivers to prevent flooding. Southern Water are now asking groups and individuals to provide ideas of where to install innovative sustainable drainage systems (SuDS). The company will then provide up to £3,000 to fund the projects.

Joanne Wood, partnership delivery manager for Southern Water’s Clean Rivers and Seas Task Force, said: “We know how passionate our communities are about the local environment and waterways, and this is why we want to work with them and hear about their ideas to slow the flow of rainwater. We are looking for creative solutions which bring people together to jointly make a difference and contribute to cleaner river and seas.

“This could be anything from having a whole street where every home has a slow drain water butt to community groups and businesses installing rain planters and mini wetlands. If this community partnership initiative is a success in the Portsmouth area, we hope to roll it out to other communities across our region.”