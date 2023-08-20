News you can trust since 1877
Ten stunning pictures of South Downs National Park to mark World Photography Day and its theme of "clouds"

The South Downs is blessed with some breathtaking landscapes of rolling hills, cliffs, rivers, streams and forests that are any photographers’ dream.
Chris Broom
By Chris Broom
Published 20th Aug 2023, 18:16 BST
Updated 20th Aug 2023, 18:16 BST

But capturing a great landscape shot is not only about having a stunning landscape in your frame.

The sky conditions, or more specifically cloud conditions, have a big part to play. Whether it’s a stormy, towering cumulonimbus, a wispy cirrus formation or moody stratus, clouds can add extra impact to any picture.

World Photography Day on August 19 this month focused on clouds and to celebrate the national park has shared some stunning images that showcase these huge masses of water droplets in all their glory!

Can you take a sensational image of the landscape and a dramatic sky for the National Park’s annual photo competition? The theme this year is a “New Perspective” and the top prize is £250. There are also categories for mobile phone imagery, wildlife and a youth section.

Entries close at midnight on Tuesday, October. 31. Find out more and submit entries at southdowns.gov.uk/care-for/photo-comp-2023.

Devil's Dyke. Picture by Andy Flowerday

Devil's Dyke. Picture by Andy Flowerday Photo: Andy Flowerday

Cows grazing beneath cloudscape, Butser Hill. picture by James Douglas

Cows grazing beneath cloudscape, Butser Hill. picture by James Douglas Photo: James Douglas

Steyning Bowl. Photo by Lloyd Lane

Steyning Bowl. Photo by Lloyd Lane Photo: Lloyd Lane

Petworth Park. Picture by Bill Brooks

Petworth Park. Picture by Bill Brooks Photo: Bill Brooks

