The youngsters, who are a few months old, have just recently started to show their faces from the pouches of their mothers, Holly Wallaby and Alison.

‘Young are born at a very early stage of development, when they are just 2cm to 2.5cm long and weighing less than 1g, around the size of a jellybean.

Two red-necked wallabies named Holly Wallaby and Alison have given birth to joeys. Here they are emerging from their mothers' pouches. Picture: Marwell Zoo.

‘Mothers Holly Wallaby and Alison will continue to hold the joeys in their pouches until they are around seven-months-old, after which the youngsters will begin to leave the pouch, but regularly return.’

Red-necked wallabies, when fully grown, stand between 70cm and 90cm tall and have a tail measuring between 65cm and 75cm which is strong enough to support the weight of the entire animal.

They can be found in south-eastern Australia and on Tasmania.

Wallabies are usually found in south-eastern Australia. Picture: Marwell Zoo.

Senior animal keeper Amy Denny said: ‘Holly Wallaby and Alison are first-time mothers and they are doing a great job.’