Two red-necked wallaby joeys seen emerging from mothers' pouches at Marwell Zoo

Two red-necked wallaby joeys have been pictured emerging from their mothers’ pouches at Marwell Zoo.

By Freddie Webb
Tuesday, 26th April 2022, 2:40 pm

The youngsters, who are a few months old, have just recently started to show their faces from the pouches of their mothers, Holly Wallaby and Alison.

A spokeswoman for Marwell Zoo said: ‘The youngsters are already a few months old but have only just started to peek out from the comfort of their mothers’ pouches.

‘Young are born at a very early stage of development, when they are just 2cm to 2.5cm long and weighing less than 1g, around the size of a jellybean.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Two red-necked wallabies named Holly Wallaby and Alison have given birth to joeys. Here they are emerging from their mothers' pouches. Picture: Marwell Zoo.

‘Mothers Holly Wallaby and Alison will continue to hold the joeys in their pouches until they are around seven-months-old, after which the youngsters will begin to leave the pouch, but regularly return.’

Red-necked wallabies, when fully grown, stand between 70cm and 90cm tall and have a tail measuring between 65cm and 75cm which is strong enough to support the weight of the entire animal.

Read More

Read More
'Sadness' as person hit by train causing disruption for people travelling by rai...

They can be found in south-eastern Australia and on Tasmania.

Wallabies are usually found in south-eastern Australia. Picture: Marwell Zoo.

Senior animal keeper Amy Denny said: ‘Holly Wallaby and Alison are first-time mothers and they are doing a great job.’

Wallabies can be up to 90cm tall when they are fully grown. Picture: Marwell Zoo.
Australia