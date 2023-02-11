Views wanted on Portsmouth Water's plans for a new pipeline as part of Havant Thicket Reservoir project

The pipeline would transport water from Bedhampton Springs to the reservoir north of Havant, as well as take water out for supply to customers, when needed.

A public consultation on the company’s proposed updated plan is running until March 22. The feedback from this will help shape the new planning application due to be submitted to Havant Borough Council later this year.

In October 2021, Portsmouth Water received outline planning permission for the scheme. However, since then, together with contractor Ward & Burke Construction Ltd, it’s been investigating ways to improve the pipeline route, to further reduce its impact on local communities and the environment.

What Havant Thicket Reservoir could look like

Bob Taylor, Portsmouth Water’s chief executive, said: ‘The Havant Thicket Reservoir project is environmentally led – it will help protect Hampshire’s iconic chalk streams, while securing future water supplies for our region. A key part of the scheme is a new pipeline, so we can fill the reservoir from the Havant and Bedhampton springs once it’s completed, and take water out to supply customers during extended periods of dry weather or drought.

‘We’ve considered alternative and well-proven construction techniques, which would allow the new pipeline to be delivered more efficiently and with much less disruption for local residents. As a result, we’ve identified a new pipeline route and design that makes use of modern tunnelling techniques, which will need a new planning approval.’

‘We want to hear from as many people as possible about our new pipeline plan, so that we can use the comments we receive to finalise the new planning application we will be submitting in the next few months.’

People can visit the website havant-thicket-reservoir.uk.engagementhq.com to learn more and give their views via an online survey. There are also two public drop-in sessions – from 3pm to 7.45pm at Leigh Park Community Centre on February 23 and at the Meridian Centre in Havant from 11am to 4pm on February 25.