The litter pickers cleared up piles of litter including nappies, cans, plastic bottles, rope, a fishing hook, confectionery wrappers, and even a tyre and golf tees as they spent two hours on the seafront on Sunday.

Volunteers donned eco-friendly T-shirts made from recycled cotton to tackle the rubbish at the oyster bed area, behind the Esso garage near Stoke.

Housebuilder Barratt Homes organised the event in partnership with the Final Straw Foundation, which provided gloves, litter pickers, bags and buckets.

Litter pickers at the Hayling Island beach clean

Barratt’s finance director, Glen O’Nion attended with his daughter.

He said: ‘It was great to see all the volunteers who came along to help pick up this amount of rubbish in a short space of time.

‘It shows just how many discarded items will be heading into our seas across the country.’

‘With 35kg of rubbish found on one beach, just think about the impact this must be having across the world.’

