Watch: Cute seals caught on camera lounging around Portsmouth's Langstone Harbour
Cute seals have been caught on camera lounging around Portsmouth's Langstone Harbour.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Photographer and videographer Marcin Jedrysiak captured this scenes of the seals taking it easy on the shoreline of the harbour earlier this week.
Watch the video embedded within this story to see the adorable seals.