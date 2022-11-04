The Chichester Harbour Conservancy (CHC) has published findings on water quality from 12 sampling sites across the Solent and Chichester harbour region.

Water samples from the Sweare Deep, on the north coast of Hayling Island, show 5,800 units of E.Coli and 1,300 units of Enterococci per 100ml of water.

Hayling Island seen from overhead Thorney Island, taken by Shaun Roster www.shaunroster.com

Any amount of E.Coli and Enterococci above 500 and 185 units respectively is not compliant with standards set out in the EU Bathing Water Directive (EUBWD).

While the Chichester harbour and the Sweare Deep are not bathing sites, the CHC uses the EUBWD as a comparative standard.

The Clean Harbours Partnership shared the findings on Twitter, describing ‘extremely high levels of bacteria' flowing into Chichester Harbour ‘from Budds Farm Wastewater Treatment Works’ - owned by Southern Water.

A Havant Borough Council spokeperson said: 'The council is concerned by the readings recorded and will await any further investigation by the Environment Agency who act as the regulator for waste water treatment works.'

Councillor Elizabeth Lloyd, cabinet lead for local plan, environment and water quality added: ‘I am concerned about the quality of the water because I'm concerned about it affecting the special area of conservation and the special protection area.

‘The very fact that it’s there in water that can be used for recreational purposes like windsurfing or paddle boarding - they have a tendency to go outside the bathing water area.

‘In any event with tides and currents and so on, whatever’s in one part can end up in another. The Beachbouy is a service where they report the quality of the bathing water - but of course, that’s only in the bathing season.

‘There is an awful lot of time when checks aren’t done that people still use the water.’

A Southern Water spokesperson said: ‘Southern Water is leading working groups bringing key stakeholders together to protect and enhance the waters of Langstone and Chichester Harbours.

‘Most recently, we are funding a project officer who will ensure partners are picking the work that will most benefit water quality.

