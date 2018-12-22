Ex-Portsmouth filmmaker Gavin Irvine is a hit with the audience on his city return

A FILMMAKER who cut his teeth in Portsmouth has won an award upon his return to the city.

The honour for University of Portsmouth graduate Gavin Irvine came as his renowned short 2:40 to London screened at the recent Making Waves Film Festival at the Wedgewood Rooms in Southsea.

Mr Irvine, who hails from Northern Ireland, took home the Audience Award for the offbeat tale – which follows a secret agent’s 2.40pm train journey to the capital and sees him brainwashed into handing over the so-called ‘merchandise’.

Previously speaking to The News, the storyteller in his 40s said the ‘silly’ 14-minute piece offered ‘very little certainty’ to viewers.

It has previously scooped prizes at film festivals across the globe in Germany, Portugal, Canada and Brazil – with more nominations in London and the Czech Republic.

‘The film was up for Best National Film Award and when it didn’t win my heart sank a little – well, “that’s that” I thought,’ said Mr Irvine.

‘But when Sam Mason-Bell, the organiser of the festival, read out that 2:40 to London had won the Audience Award it felt like a win on home soil.

‘To win in front of your friends, some of whom had contributed financially to getting the film produced was a special feeling and together we all celebrated long into the early hours – it doesn’t get much better than that.

‘The beauty of film-making is that it is a team effort and I'm fully aware that without the support I received from the people of Portsmouth the film would never have been made, and then gone on to do so well nationally and internationally.

‘I lived for 17 years in Portsmouth and this will be one of my fondest memories. Thank you Portsmouth – our love affair continues!’​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​