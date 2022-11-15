The exhibition is drawn from the diaries of Valerie Bacon written during the years of the Second World War. Valerie was only 18 years old when she moved to Emsworth on the eve of the war with her mum.

Her diaries, which were never meant to record the war as a historical timeline, have proved invaluable in forming an image her daily life, capturing elements of the war and the impact it had on Valerie and life in Emsworth.

Valerie Bacon

The diaries give people an understanding of some of the events that took place during that time period including the ‘Big Freeze’ in January 1940 and what happened when a bomb fell near their house. There is also a recording of how the news spread about the bombing and what the reaction was to it.

How news of the bombing of Portsmouth was received in Emsworth, but more importantly how everyday life carried on during extraordinary times.

There is a talk, 'Unwrapping the Valerie Bacon Archive', which will accompany the exhibition and it will be presented by Nigel and Wendy Gossop who had a vital role in curating the exhibition.