Exhibition to inspire visually impaired

Have your say

My Sight UK are holding a photography exhibition at Portsmouth Central Library showcasing what visually impaired people can achieve.

The exhibition, which runs until June 14, hopes to encourage other visually impaired people to take up a hobby and boost their confidence.

The 50 displays feature a wide range of photography styles, ranging from landscape to abstract.

Contributors include Paul Crossly-Turner, Andrea Fletcher, Elena Sommers and Neil Smith, who recently passed away, as well as artist Clark Reynolds and organiser Dave Taylor.

He said: ‘The displays have been well received and given everyone so much confidence.’