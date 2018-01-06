Family flees flat fire in Cowplain

Have your say

A FAMILY had a lucky escape after a fire erupted in their flat last night.

The teenage girl and woman were forced to flee their home when the blaze sparked in the home.

Firefighters from Cosham, Waterlooville and Portchester attended the emergency, in Milton Road, Cowplain, at about 10.10pm.

By the time they had arrived, the woman and girl had managed to safely escape the flat, a spokesman said.

Officers treated the pair for smoke inhalation while other firefighters extinguished the blaze in the flat.

Using two breathing apparatuses, a hose reel and fan, it took officers more than an hour to clear the property.

A spokesman from the fire service said nobody was injured.

He added: ‘The flat was quite badly damaged through smoke and fire. The properties upstairs were left without power.’

The cause of the fire wasn’t known. Officers left the site at about 11.30pm.