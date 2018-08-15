Family ‘incredibly proud’ as youngster Connie donates a foot of hair to children with cancer 

A YOUNG girl has done her family proud by donating her hair and vital cash to charity.

Connie Slydell, seven, from Hayling Island, said goodbye to 12in of her long locks as she recently underwent a sponsored haircut in aid of the Little Princess Trust.

The hair, which was cut for free by Selina Windridge at The Salon Company in Mengham Road, will be sent to the charity to help make wigs for youngsters battling cancer.

Connie, who will go into Year 3 at Mill Rythe Junior School next month, said: ‘I wanted to cut my hair because it made me really sad to see how some little girls lose theirs when they are poorly with cancer.

‘I feel really proud and happy because I have helped others.’

On top of donating her hair, Connie has collected more than £548 in sponsorship – a feat which has made her family ‘incredibly proud’.

Her mother Hannah, 35, said: ‘This was all her idea and we couldn’t be prouder of what she has achieved.’

Connie has a GoFundMe page and is continuing her fundraising effort.

Donate to the cause by visiting justgiving.com/fundraising/hl-slydell