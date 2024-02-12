Fareham business owner sponsors ‘sweet and charming’ Guide Dogs pup Ralph
The yellow Golden Retriever/Labrador cross replaces black Lab Selsey, which Ovenu franchisees first started sponsoring in 2021.
Although excelling in training, Selsey developed a slight weakness in one hip which meant she was unable to progress to become a working Guide Dog. Despite the setback, Richard wanted to continue his support for the charity.
Now aged 10 months, Ralph is spending time with Puppy Raisers Toni and Adrian, two of the 16,000 volunteers that work with Guide Dogs. He will remain with them until he’s 12 to 14-months-old before being considered for full Guide Dog training, with the longer-term ambition of being assigned to a visually impaired person.
So far Ralph is settling in well and is described as “sweet and charming.” His latest report card says he is brilliant at boarding public transport and is confident in busy environments, while his food manners are ‘almost there.’
Richard, who previously spent more than 20 years in the commercial printing trade, later becoming a financial services advisor, said: “Guide Dogs is a fantastic charity and I’m pleased to be able to give something back by supporting its life changing work. These dogs provide those with sight loss greater mobility, independence, social interaction - as well as companionship.
“It’s also a way of saying a huge thank you to my clients who, without their continued support, I wouldn’t be in a position to sponsor this adorable pup!”
Guide Dogs’ CEO Andrew Lennox said: “It costs approximately £56,000 to support each guide dog through from birth to retirement, and without all the contributions of our donors and the efforts of our fundraisers we would not be able to do what we do.”