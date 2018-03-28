FAREHAM CHURCH COLUMN: Death of Jesus was just the beginning

Today is what we call Good Friday, which is a curious name for a day when we remember a brutal death.

In many ways, it’s the most solemn day in the Christian calendar, as we recall how Jesus was nailed to a cross and left to die in the most agonising way possible.

Christians call it ‘good’ because of what that death represents for us.

Because he loves us, Jesus took the pain for those things we all do that cause suffering and are unjust, allowing us to be forgiven and make a new start with God and one another.

We also believe his death wasn’t the end of the story.

On Sunday, we will be celebrating the discovery by his friends that his tomb was empty; Jesus was raised from the dead, as he had promised.

Easter Sunday is our biggest celebration of the year, the completion of what began at Christmas.

You can join Christians in Fareham as we re-live those events once again.

Churches of all denominations will take part in a ‘walk of witness’ through the town centre today (March 30). Gathering at Fareham town centre podium at 10am, we’ll pause to reflect together on Jesus’s death, and the significance for all our lives.

And at 2pm today (March 30) at Holy Trinity Church, there will be a reflective service involving silence, readings and prayers, called The Way of the Cross. It will give us all a chance to think more deeply about what Jesus did and why.

Then our celebrations begin on Easter Sunday at 8am with services in both Holy Trinity and St Columba Churches. Holy Trinity holds its main Family Communion with an Easter egg hunt at 9.30am. At 10am St Columba will also celebrate with a Family Communion and an Easter egg hunt.

One other way in which churches in Fareham will mark Easter Sunday is to show hospitality and kindness to those who are homeless in the town by offering lunch and friendship – as we do every Sunday. We want to show God’s love to others who are in need.

And our celebrations will continue on April 7,as we welcome Hampshire Police Choir for a concert at Holy Trinity Church from 7.30pm. Tickets are £12 and are available by phoning the parish office on 01329 232688.

• Holy Trinity Church, West Street, Fareham, PO16 0EL. St Columba Church, Hillson Drive, Fareham PO15 6PF

Website: htscf.org.uk

Facebook: facebook.com/Holytrinitychurchfareham and facebook.com/FreshColumba.