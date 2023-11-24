Fareham delays on M27 westbound motoway as lorry breaks down and blocks lane
Drivers face delays this afternoon due to a lorry breakdown which has blocked one lane of a Hampshire motorway.
Motorists on the M27 Westbound in the Fareham area are disrupted due to the blockage of the entry slip for junction 11.
Traffic monitoring service Romanse reports: “#M27 Westbound - One lane BLOCKED on the entry slip for J11/A27 #Fareham due to a broken down van, short delays.”
More details to follow.