Fareham fire in town centre pub

FIRE crews were this morning mobilised to a pub fire in Fareham town centre.

After receiving a call at 7.49 am this morning, Fareham Fire Station sent three appliances to The Crown pub on West Street.

They were also joined by fire crews from Portchester.

The fire, which was located in the cellar, had already been extinguished by the time crews arrived.

A firefighter from Fareham said: ‘When we arrived at the scene it was a case of dealing with the smoke and using our thermal imaging cameras to make sure any potential fires were out. We needed to ensure the property was safe. As yet the cause of the fire is unknown.’

The pub is expected to open today as usual.