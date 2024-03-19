Fareham water rescue specialists save teenager who was swept away in river current
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue crew from Fordingbridge and water rescue specialists from Fareham were alerted at approximately 5:30pm to support partners in DWFRS with the incident off of Lower Road in Salisbury. The casualty was caught up in tree branches when firefighters in a water rescue boat reached and recovered him before he was passed into the care of ambulance paramedics.
The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue teams have advised that everyone takes care when entering rivers as even the most experienced swimmers can be pulled under by strong currents. Give yourself an easy route in and out of the water, ensuring it’s not too deep and avoid fast-moving rivers.
