BUSINESS bosses were last night calling for swift action from Westminster to avoid a ‘messy and disorderly’ Brexit.

Hampshire Chamber of Commerce has demanded the political impasse over Britain’s divorce with the European Union ends as soon as possible.

The chamber said firms were unable to make everyday decisions while uncertainty lingered over Brexit.

Ross McNally, executive chairman of the group, said: ‘For too long now, the debate around Brexit has created uncertainty that is in danger of choking off confidence and investment.

‘This needs to stop now. Politicians must not shy away from the hard decisions that are needed to ensure a way forward that safeguards prosperity and jobs.’

The comments came after MPs rejected eight different proposals on Britain's withdrawal from the EU.

The plans ranged from holding a second referendum to leaving the EU without a deal on April 12.

Prime minister Theresa May is still trying to convince MPs her deal is the best one possible after asking EU leaders to delay Brexit.

Potentially, she could have until May 22 – if MPs back her deal in a third meaningful vote.

If this fails, EU chiefs have said Britain will have until April 12 to sort Brexit.