Female creatives combine forces to launch city-wide Women in Art event

This March Portsmouth will welcome a brand-new, multi-venue event that celebrates the work and amplifies the voices of women-identifying* artists. Created by local creatives Charla Grant from community interest company The Grateful Arts Club and award-winning artist and illustrator Hannah Horn, ‘Women In Art’ (WIA) will trailblaze across the city from 1-10th March.

Charla Grant, Co-Creator of Women in Art says, “This project has created an energy in the many women artists, creatives and makers living in and around our city. It feels like a real honour to host an event that celebrates the work and shares the unseen challenges and experiences of these women.”

Hosted in sync with International Women’s Day on 8th March, Women in Art offers the perfect opportunity to reflect on the massive impact women have had on the art world throughout history. Its mission is to create an innovative event that celebrates Artists, Makers, Creatives, Change- makers and Thought-leaders who identify as women and work in the creative industries that make Portsmouth such a vibrant place to be.

Women in Art team

Hannah Horn, Co-Creator of Women in Art says, “We believe it's vital for women in artistic industries to support one another as we all share unique struggles that often go unseen. As well as shine a light on the issues we must overcome, one of the main goals of Women in Art is to clear the way for future generations of women artists in Portsmouth to thrive.”

THE VENUES

Art fans will have the opportunity to absorb art created and curated by women at multiple Portsmouth-based venues starting with Art Space Portsmouth on 1st March continuing to Hotwalls Studios culminating in a programme of events at the Learning Space at Aspex Portsmouth. Taking place from 7-10th March, the gallery in Gunwharf Quays will showcase a range of activities and exhibitions seeking to shine a light on the experiences of women artists and delve into the stories and experiences that have shaped them.

This free event combines community workshops, a physical exhibition, live art and speaking event hosted by Curator of Interpretation Nicola Waterman set to explorethemes that women in art can face such as self-promotion, inequality, imposter syndrome and how to work in the creative industries.

Did I Work Today

This will include a City-wide ‘Women in Art’ trail taking place on 10th March and will provide an opportunity to see all venues on the same day.

Women In Art Programme: 2nd-10th March: Art Space Portsmouth Exhibition 6th March: Hotwalls Celebration Evening, 5.30pm-8.30pm 8th March: Art Space Portsmouth Celebration Evening, 5.30pm–7.30pm 7th-8th March: Aspex Portsmouth ‘Celebrate Yourself’ Community Workshops 7th-10th March: Hotwalls and Aspex Exhibition 7th March: Aspex Portsmouth Celebration Evening, 7-9pm 9th March: Women In Art Trail 11am (multiple venues) 9th March: Hotwalls Speaking Event, 12.30pm 9th March: Aspex Portsmouth Women In Art Exhibition Open, 1-4pm 9th March: Aspex Portsmouth Speaking Event, 6-9pm 10th March: Aspex Portsmouth Women In Art Exhibition and Community Workshops Open, 11am-4pm

One of the key focuses at the Aspex Learning Space exhibition will be a performance by artist Donna Poingdestre called 'Did I Work Today' - a homage to the unseen work of women. Donna's current interests are around the themes of liminality, transitory spaces and experiences, with particular attention to the unseen work or domesticity.

Donna says, “As a woman artist my current artistic concerns explore themes of the unseen work predominantly carried out by women. For me the actions and physicality of cleaning and painting are one of the same. I explore this connection in my piece 'Did I Work Today' of which I very much look forward to performing at the Women In Art Project.”

Find out more about Donna’s work @donna_poingdestre_artist

Women in Art is also offering creatives an exciting opportunity to collaborate with Art Space Portsmouth and Hotwalls Studios - who are both hosting their own exhibitions and speaking events open to the public across March as part of the Women In Art programme. More updates, events and exhibitions will be announced on the run up to the event and those interested can follow @thegratefulartsclub and @hannah_horn_