Final leg of Gosport’s Clipper Round the World Yacht Race starts tomorrow

AMATEUR sailors who have been taking part in an 11-month race face their final one tomorrow.

The 12 boats from Clipper Round the World Yacht Race will finish the final leg of the race in Liverpool where they will be welcomed by their friends and family.

The Gosport-based race, which was founded by sailing legend Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, has been taking place for months with the crews visiting Cape Town, Sydney, Qingdao in China and New York.

The final race is from Derry-Londonderry to Liverpool and will decide who wins this year’s competition.

Race director Mark Light said: ‘Seeing the Clipper fleet racing their way up the River Mersey in front of thousands of onlookers will be spectacular.

‘Knowing the bonus points on offer could actually decide the overall Clipper Race winners adds an extra dimension.

‘It is too close to call and we will all have to wait and see how this final race unfolds.’