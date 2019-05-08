Final Straw campaign ‘going from strength to strength’ as more than 250 businesses make plastic-free pledge

HUNDREDS of businesses across the south coast have pledged to stamp out single-use plastics in their day-to-day operations, to the delight of campaigners.

The Final Straw Solent campaign, run in association with The News, has seen 252 businesses make an anti-plastic pledge since it was set up last year.

Co-founder Bianca Carr says she is ‘thrilled’ to have so many people on board with the campaign – including big names like the Ageas Bowl, Spinnaker Tower and Portsmouth Historic Dockyard.

‘It’s going from strength to strength and I couldn’t be happier,’ Bianca said.

‘We now have UKSA on board, which teaches young sailors how to get their accreditation. Having an organisation of this size involved is huge for us.

‘Sunsail have also made a plastic-free pledge and so has the Village Hotel in Portsmouth – if they can bring the rest of the hotels in the chain on board then that would be fantastic.

‘I’m honoured that there are people across the Solent region who are willing to take the plunge and follow the example of others. It’s just incredible.’

As the country celebrates Plastic Free Day today, Bianca reminded people that stamping out single-use plastics is not just a 24-hour commitment – highlighting the work of pupils at Wicor Primary School in Portchester.

She said: ‘Plastic Free Day was about creating avenues for people to continue exploring – to see how some of the easy lifestyle changes can carried on every single day.

‘Having youngsters as determined as those at Wicor Primary School is so important; the children there are so passionate about the environment and I wish more schools in the area followed suit.

‘It’s crucial that we carry on fighting for the future of our planet.’