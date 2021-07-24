Fire affects Andover homes after lightning strike hits properties, 70-year-old woman checked by paramedics

A LIGHTNING strike has severely damaged two semi-detached houses.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Saturday, 24th July 2021, 9:10 am
Updated Saturday, 24th July 2021, 9:13 am

Fire crews were called to the address in Mercia Avenue, Andover, early this morning.

Paramedics at the scene checked a 70-year-old woman, who escaped unharmed.

The woman was assessed by paramedics but did not require hospital treatment, according to Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The scene on Mercia Avenue in Andover after a house was hit by lightning as a weekend of thunderstorms across England began. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service/PA Wire

The incident came as storms hit the south of England, bringing the recent heatwave to an end.

Fire services were called at 4.37am to the blaze, which led to two roofs being blown in.

A spokesman said: ‘Crews from Whitchurch, Amesbury, Ludgershall, Winchester, Overton, Basingstoke and Rushmoor were called to Andover early this morning following a house struck by lightning.

‘Two semi-detached houses were severely damaged in the incident.

‘A 70-year-old female was assessed by ambulance crews on the scene but was not taken to the hospital.

‘One aerial ladder platform and two 45mm jets were used at the incident.’

The spokesman added that fire crews were damping down the property following the strike, meaning that roads in the area will still be affected.

