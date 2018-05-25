Fire crew mobilised after major blaze on cargo ship

Have your say

FIREFIGHTERS were yesterday on standby following a large blaze at one of the area’s main dockyards.

The team from Portchester fire station were mobilised following the fire on board a ship at Southampton Docks.

Teams from across Hampshire had been sent to the dockyard to battle the blaze on the cargo ship, which was carrying around 7,000 tonnes of scrap metal.

The response piled additional strain on the county’s resources, meaning crews like Portchester were put on to cover those already fighting the ship fire.