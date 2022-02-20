Firefighters from across Portsmouth scrambled to university building after alarm is triggered
FIRE crews from across the city were scrambled to after an alarm was triggered at a university complex.
Sunday, 20th February 2022, 8:40 am
Firefighters from Southsea, Cosham, Havant and Portchester were mobilised to King Henry Street, in Portsmouth, at 3.55am.
The alarm had been triggered at the seven-storey University of Portsmouth building in the street.
However, following an investigation by teams from Southsea, the alert proved to be a false alarm.
Firefighters from Havant and Portchester were stood down before they arrived.
Teams from Cosham and Southsea remained at the scene for about 30 minutes, a spokesman from Southsea fire station confirmed.
It’s not known what triggered the alarm.