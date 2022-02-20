Firefighters pictures in King Henry Street following the alert at a university building. Photo: Southsea fire station

Firefighters from Southsea, Cosham, Havant and Portchester were mobilised to King Henry Street, in Portsmouth, at 3.55am.

The alarm had been triggered at the seven-storey University of Portsmouth building in the street.

However, following an investigation by teams from Southsea, the alert proved to be a false alarm.

Firefighter outside the university building in King Henry Street where the alert was triggered. Photo: Southsea fire station

Firefighters from Havant and Portchester were stood down before they arrived.

Teams from Cosham and Southsea remained at the scene for about 30 minutes, a spokesman from Southsea fire station confirmed.