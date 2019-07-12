Fire crews from Portchester and Fareham tackle Southampton factory blaze

Fire crews from Portchester and Fareham stations have been called to tackle a blaze at a Southampton factory.

More than 30 firefighters and eight fire engines have been called out to Siva Plastics at Millhouse Business Centre in Hazel Road, Southampton.

In a Twitter message, Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service‏ said: ‘The #ItchenFire is now out.

‘Firefighters used breathing apparatus, jets and foam to extinguish the printer fire in Southampton.

‘Crews remain on scene to clear smoke.’

No one was injured in the fire, with staff evacuating the factory and adjacent buildings.

Siva Plastics, in Southampton,.

In a separate message, the Fire Service said the fire involved a ‘large printer’ on the site, which prints plastic packaging.

