Emergency personnel were deployed to the scene in Hulbert Road, Bedhampton, last Friday at roughly 11.33am. The crash, which involved a white Isuzu Grafter, happened at the junction with Park Lane.

As previously reported, a Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman (HIWFRS) said the Havant Fire Station truck fire engine was returning from operations when the collision happened. She added that minor injuries were reported.

A road traffic collision involving a fire engine and a white Isuzu Grafter tipper truck at the junction of Park Lane and Hulbert Road in Havant. Picture: Sarah Standing (160623-8569).

An alternative vehicle is now being used while the fire engine is being fixed. ‘The fire engine was replaced with a reserve vehicle, with the same capabilities, following the incident,’ a HIWFRS spokesman said.

‘The firefighters were assessed by paramedics and cleared of any injuries at the scene. They have been offered further welfare support should they require it, in line with our procedures.’

The spokesman said the investigation is still ongoing.

Emergency services at the scene of the fire engine crash. Picture: Sarah Standing (160623-8582)