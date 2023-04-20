News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
30 minutes ago Craig Revel Horwood replaces Paul O’Grady in Annie musical
1 hour ago Celebs, dogs & hundreds of fans line streets to mourn Paul O’Grady
1 hour ago Tesco open first ever pub to celebrate King Charles coronation
1 hour ago Cost of living payments will start to land in bank accounts next week
2 hours ago EasyJet issues cancellation warning to Brits travelling to Italy

Fire fighters pull person from car that crashed into a wall in Hilsea

Firefighters pulled a person from a car which crashed into a wall in Hilsea this morning.

By Joe Buncle
Published 20th Apr 2023, 18:22 BST- 1 min read

A firefighter from Southsea Fire Station confirmed that the crew rescued a male casualty from a car which collided with a wall on Copnor Road, at around 11.30am. The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.

NOW READ: Hamphire trio jailed for bringing cocaine worth £80,000 to UK from South America in drug-smuggling conspiracy

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The firefighter said: ‘The road was reopened, the car was made safe and collected by a recovery truck.’

Firefighters were called to Copnor road at around 11.30am.Firefighters were called to Copnor road at around 11.30am.
Firefighters were called to Copnor road at around 11.30am.
Most Popular

The casualty was taken to hospital by an ambulance by his condition is currently unknown.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have been contacteed for more information.

Related topics:Hampshire