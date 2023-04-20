Fire fighters pull person from car that crashed into a wall in Hilsea
Firefighters pulled a person from a car which crashed into a wall in Hilsea this morning.
By Joe Buncle
Published 20th Apr 2023, 18:22 BST- 1 min read
A firefighter from Southsea Fire Station confirmed that the crew rescued a male casualty from a car which collided with a wall on Copnor Road, at around 11.30am. The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.
The firefighter said: ‘The road was reopened, the car was made safe and collected by a recovery truck.’
The casualty was taken to hospital by an ambulance by his condition is currently unknown.