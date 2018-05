Have your say

CREWS were called to public toilets in Gosport after a fire started in a cubicle.

Firefighters from the town were called to the loos at Fort Gilkicker today at 2.45pm.

A Hampshire Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said the fire was in a toilet roll holder.

‘The attending crews used breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet and PPV fan to put out the fire,’ she added.

The small blaze was out quickly and the scene made safe by 3pm.