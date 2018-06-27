Fire near railway line causes delays on services through Havant

A FIRE next to the railway track between Petersfield and Havant is causing delays on services this evening.

Trains on the Portsmouth-bound line are having to run at reduced speed while emergency services deal with the blaze.

Part of the track may need to be closed at a later stage.

Services running between Guildford and Havant may be delayed or revised.

Disruption is expected until 10pm.

A statement on the National Rail website said: ‘The fire is away from the tracks and therefore trains are running at reduced speed.

‘A line block may need to be taken.’

For updates visit nationalrail.co.uk/service_disruptions/194492.aspx