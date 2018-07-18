Firefighters battle 300m heath fire at Browndown in Alver Valley in Gosport 

FIREFIGHTERS have been called to tackle a large heath fire in Gosport.

SIX engines and two Land Rovers battled a blaze at Browndown in Alver Valley, Gosport tonight.

The fire – the second in two days there, according to Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service – damaged a 300sqm area of land at the Ministry of Defence site.

Crews from Gosport, Fareham, Cosham, Portchester, Havant and Eastleigh were called to the area at 5.44pm.

They extinguished the fire using six pumps and left the scene at 9.17pm.

A dramatic photograph shared by crews on Twitter shows just one part of the land which was scorched and blackened in the incident.