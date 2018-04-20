Firefighters called after girl, six, gets trapped in school climbing frame

Have your say

A SIX-YEAR-OLD girl had to be rescued by firefighters after she was found trapped in a school climbing frame this afternoon.

Firefighters were called to Cornerstone Primary School in Bader Way, Whiteley, earlier this afternoon to free the youngster, who had got stuck there towards the end of the school day.

A spokesman from Fareham Fire Station said: ‘We received the call at 3.07pm.

‘The girl was tangled up in the climbing frame so we had to cut a section in order to release her.

‘It didn’t look like she was badly injured but we called an ambulance to give her a check over.’