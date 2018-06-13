Firefighters lash out at inconsiderate yobs for setting off alarm in Havant high-rise

Have your say

‘INCONSIDERATE’ yobs put lives at risk after deliberately setting off a fire alarm in a tower block, firefighters have said.

Thugs ‘maliciously’ activated the alarm at Langstone House, in Lockerley Road, Havant, at 1.01am this morning.

The false alarm triggered an immediate response from fire crews in the town and neighbouring Cosham, with three pumps attending the scene.

However, crews soon realised the alarm was a fake and stood down.

But now leading officers from Cosham and Havant have lashed out at the yobs for ‘diverting vital resources’ away from genuine emergencies.

Watch manager Jim Tickner, was part of two crews from Havant sent to attend the incident.

‘This was really inconsiderate,’ he said. ‘You have got three appliances that have gone and at the same time there was a car fire in Southleigh Road that Emsworth (fire station crews) were called to.

‘We would have gone to that had we not have been on a call to a false alarm.’

Cosham crew manager Stephen Alchin has also lambasted out at the yobs, saying triggering false alarms like this was piling on extra, unnecessary strain to the county’s fire service.

He said: ‘It is annoying when this happens.

‘This means that you’re going out to a call where as you could be going to help persons trapped in an RTC (road traffic collision) or dealing with an actual emergency.

‘Instead, we were tied up with kids just breaking open a fire alarm and setting it off.’