Firefighters pull man from car after collision with a wall in Hilsea with two people left injured
Firefighters pulled a person from a car which crashed into a wall in Hilsea this morning.
A firefighter from Southsea Fire Station confirmed that the crew rescued a male casualty from a car which collided with a wall on Copnor Road, at around 11.30am. The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.
The firefighter said: ‘The road was reopened, the car was made safe and collected by a recovery truck.’
Two casualties were left with minor injuries following the incident. A Hamsphire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: ‘We were called at 11.17am yesterday (20 April) to reports of a road traffic collision in Copnor Road. This involved two cars and minor injuries were reported.’