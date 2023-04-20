News you can trust since 1877
Firefighters pull man from car after collision with a wall in Hilsea with two people left injured

Firefighters pulled a person from a car which crashed into a wall in Hilsea this morning.

By Joe Buncle
Published 20th Apr 2023, 18:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 09:13 BST

A firefighter from Southsea Fire Station confirmed that the crew rescued a male casualty from a car which collided with a wall on Copnor Road, at around 11.30am. The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.

The firefighter said: ‘The road was reopened, the car was made safe and collected by a recovery truck.’

Firefighters were called to Copnor road at around 11.30am.
Two casualties were left with minor injuries following the incident. A Hamsphire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: ‘We were called at 11.17am yesterday (20 April) to reports of a road traffic collision in Copnor Road. This involved two cars and minor injuries were reported.’