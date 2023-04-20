A firefighter from Southsea Fire Station confirmed that the crew rescued a male casualty from a car which collided with a wall on Copnor Road, at around 11.30am. The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.

The firefighter said: ‘The road was reopened, the car was made safe and collected by a recovery truck.’

Firefighters were called to Copnor road at around 11.30am.