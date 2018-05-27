Firefighters rescue man from house fire in Portsmouth

Have your say

A MAN was rescued from a house fire late Saturday night.

Firefighters from Southsea, Cosham and Portchester were sent to the blaze at a house on Powerscourt Road, in North End, Portsmouth.

The crews were called at 11.30pm after the fire started in the front room of the property.

A spokeswoman from Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘The attending crews rescued one man from the property.

‘There were appliances from Southsea, two from Cosham and a transport crew from Portchester.

‘The fire was quickly put out and the stop call came in at 12.05am.’

People living near the property said they were glad the man was okay and praised the firefighters for their quick arrival.

One resident said: ‘The fire crews were on scene quickly and worked fast to put out the blaze. I am glad no-one was seriously hurt.’

Another added: ‘Thankfully it was out quickly.’