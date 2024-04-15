Firefighters respond to blaze in laundrette in Highlands Road in Fareham
Firefighters have responded to a fire in a laundrette in Fareham.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Portsmouth firefighters responded to a fire at a launderette on Highlands Road in Fareham earlier today (April 15) shortly before 2:45pm.
The fire, which originated from a tumble dryer, was extinguished by firefighters wearing breathing apparatus using two hose reel jets and ventilation fans to clear the smoke from the premises.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) left the scene at 3:45pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.