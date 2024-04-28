Firefighters respond to scary blaze that has ripped through terraced house in Southsea
Emergency services were called at approximately 11:12pm last night (April 27) to reports of a fire in Elm Grove, Southsea. The busy road was blocked off by police and fire engines. The fire started on the second floor of a terraced property and it spread to the roof, consuming both the roof and second floor.
Firefighters used 3 hose reels and 2 jets. The cause is being investigated by Police. Crews remain on scene to dampen down hot spots. An update by the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service has revealed that the fire is being investigated by police.
