Firefighters tackle fire for three hours in flat above Portsmouth pub

MORE than 30 firefighters tackled a fire for three hours at a flat above a Portsmouth pub this evening.

Part of Queen Street was closed this evening due to a fire in the residence above The Ship and Castle pub in Portsea.

A spokesperson for Hampshire Fire and Rescue said: ‘We were called at 5.36pm to a fire in a first floor flat above a pub.

‘We had six pumps in attendance and we came away at 8.30pm and have left a couple of police officers at the scene.’

The extent of the damage and cause of the fire are unknown at this time.