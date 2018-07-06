Firefighters tackle fire for three hours in flat above Portsmouth pub

MORE than 30 firefighters tackled a fire for three hours at a flat above a Portsmouth pub this evening.
Part of Queen Street was closed this evening due to a fire in the residence above The Ship and Castle pub in Portsea.
A spokesperson for Hampshire Fire and Rescue said: ‘We were called at 5.36pm to a fire in a first floor flat above a pub.
‘We had six pumps in attendance and we came away at 8.30pm and have left a couple of police officers at the scene.’
The extent of the damage and cause of the fire are unknown at this time.