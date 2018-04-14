Firm to do Moonlight Walk for charity

A GROUP of work colleagues will be walking in memory of a friend who passed away.

A team of 33 people from Covers Timber and Builders Merchants in Chichester will be doing the St Wilfred’s Hospice Moonlight Walk on Saturday, May 5, after their co-worker Kev Starling died in November last year.

Kev, who had worked for the company for more than 40 years, lost his battle with cancer while being cared for at the hospice.

This year will be the tenth anniversary of the Moonlight Walk.

Covers managing director Henry Green said: ‘Kev was incredibly popular with his colleagues and a great friend to all those that met him.

‘He is sorely missed by everyone at Covers, so we are pleased to be honouring his memory with this walk on behalf of the hospice that took such great care of him.

‘It will be a physical and emotional challenge for all those taking part and I would like to wish the whole team the very best of luck.’