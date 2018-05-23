Flybe to run extra ‘summer sun’ schedule over October half-term

Have your say

EUROPE’S largest regional airline has unveiled plans to boost its local schedule for the October half-term.

Flybe will run extra flights on seven of its routes to and from Southampton Airport for a week from Saturday, October 20, 2018, after ‘popular demand’.

The updated schedule includes extra flights to and from Alicante and Palma Mallorca, on Saturday, October 20 and 27.

One the same dates, Flybe will also run extra journeys to and from Dublin, Dusseldorf, Glasgow, Newcastle and Paris Charles de Gaulle.

On Flybe’s so called ‘summer sun schedule’, the firm’s CCO, Roy Kinnear, said he was ‘pleased’ to give customers ‘added choice’.

He said: ‘It highlights our commitment to listening to our customers’ needs, especially over peak travel times when families are keen to take a short affordable holiday before winter sets in.’