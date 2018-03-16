Fontwell tips: Could be case of Itoldyou so

The Cheltenham Festival may be over for another year but there are plenty more winners to be had at Fontwell Park on Saturday.

And our friends at AccaDoo believe they can point you in the direction of lots of value on the seven-race card in West Sussex.

Racing starts with the EBF Mares’ National Hunt Novices Hurdle at 1.40pm. And while Nicky Henderson may have missed out an unprecedented Champion Hurdle, Champion Chase and Gold Cup treble, he looks to have a good chance of glory here.

Former point-to-pointer BIG ROBIN will be looking to build on her victory at Taunton last time out. Potters Sapphire may be the biggest danger but she has yet to win in her career, while debutante Illtellmema, for Suzy Smith, will relish the testing conditions and may well run a big race.

Up next is the Hugos Restaurant Barbados Handicap Chase at 2.15pm. Five runners go to post and it's worth siding with Chris Gordon's ROTHMAN, who has finished inside the top three on all three visits at Fontwell. Tom Cannon takes the ride.

Clondaw Westie, who unseated last time out, is also well fancied. The jury is out on the Lawney Hill runner, who has gone up 9lb following victory on his chase debut.

Back Lucy Wadham's BANJO GIRL in the Cin Cin By The Sea Barbados Mares' Handicap Hurdle at 2.50pm. Upped in class last time out at Sandown, she didn’t disgrace and a bold showing is expected again here.

Coillte Lass drops another 3lb after returning to hurdles and may run a big race, while decent Flat recruit She’s Gina won on her third attempt over hurdles. The latter is likely to go off favourite but it may pay to take her on.

The Primo Bar & Bistro Barbados Handicap Hurdle is run over three miles at 3.25pm. Chris Gordon’s King Uther will be popular in the betting but KRIS SPIN is fancied to produce a big performance.

Trainer Kerry Lee and jockey Mitchell Bastyan team up on the 10-year-old son of Kris Kin, who looks to be a handy mark and seems to love heavy ground. The consistent King Uther looked able to cope with a 9lb increase in the weights when second last time but up another 3lb will make his job tougher.

ITOLDYOU could be an aptly-named winner of the Graeme Brooks Is A Good Guy Handicap Chase at 4pm. Tom Cannon rides, the heavy ground should be no problem and a step up in trip off this weight should work well. Of the others, dangerous duo Matrow’s Lady and What Larks are both dropping back to winnable marks.

Mitchell Bastyn could be set for a successful day in the plate with Phil Middleton's MISS ADVENTURE having a good chance in the Doug Newman Is A Good Guy Handicap Hurdle at 4.35pm. She'll enjoy the ground and, while the trip may be a concern, the six-year-old remains a genuine contender.

Gordon's Be Daring has gone up in the weights again after finishing second last time out and the trip is a worry, while Paul Nicholls' Magoo has not been seen on a racecourse for two years so it may pay to take the favourite on again.

The final race is the Vote Mia Mottley Of BLP Handicap Hurdle at 5.10pm. The contest is for conditional jockeys and with only three runners going to post, it is sure to be a tactical affair.

The outsider of the three may be the best bet, too. SHOOFLY MILLY, for Jeremy Scott, is dropping down in class, seems on a handy mark and runs for a trainer in decent form.

Fizzlestix, another Gordon inmate, looks set to go off favourite. He's pulled up on heavy ground here previously, which is a worry. And while he ran well on his debut for the stable, a 3lb increase won't help in tough conditions.

Accadoo selections: 1.40 Big Robin; 2.15 Rothman; 2.50 Banjo Girl; 3.25 Kris Spin; 4.00 Itoldyou; 4.35 Miss Adventure; 5.10 Shoofly Milly

