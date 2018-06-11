Fortnight left to see poppy installation at Fort Nelson

ONLY two weeks remain for people to see the incredible 11,000 poppies that make up the Wave installation at Fort Nelson.

The sculpture at the Royal Armouries Museum, on Portsdown Hill Road, will be in place until Sunday, June 24.

The Wave at Fort Nelson. 'Picture: Ian Hargreaves

In the first few days, more than 50,000 visitors flocked to the site to see the poppies which are from the Tower of London display.

Wave is a UK-wide tour of the poppies and is part of the final year of the 14-18 NOW, the UK’s arts programme commemorating the First World War centenary.

Councillor Roy Perry, leader of Hampshire County Council, visited Fort Nelson to see the poppies which were supported by county council funding.

He said: ‘We are very proud to support Royal Armouries Fort Nelson in hosting this touring exhibition - an important and poignant commemoration to those who lost their lives in the First World War.

‘The sculpture itself is extremely impressive, with the sweeping arc of poppies enabling visitors of all ages to take a moment on top of Portsdown Hill to reflect on the soldiers lost in combat, particularly in the centenary year of the end of the First World War.

‘The exhibition at Fort Nelson continues until June 24 so I would encourage everyone who can to see it for themselves.’

For more information visit royalarmouries.org/