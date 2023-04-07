Four trophies in a week for Solent City!

Solent City Chorus celebrate winning an award at the Chichester Music Festival

After landing two awards at the prestigious Chichester Music Festival, the choir followed it up with two more awards at the Isle of Wight Festival a few days later.

Competing at Chichester for the first time, the Solent guys topped the Male Voice Choir category to win the Oriana Cup, and also claimed first prize in the Barbershop Choir category.

Musical Director Steve Morris said he was particularly thrilled by the performance of “Blew by You”, a wonderful comedy song the chorus had not performed in public before.

The audience loved it and it also marked a brilliant debut by the “Portsmouth Pavarotti”, Philip Davies, as soloist.At the Isle of Wight Festival, Solent again triumphed in the Male Voice Choir category, winning the Association Cup. The renowned international classical singer Melanie Armitstead, judging the competition, praised the chorus’s energy, dynamics and warmth.

Nine members from the choir, and singing under the unlikely title of the North Island Ferrets, then triumphed in the Small Barbershop Group class, winning the Canterbury Cup.Ian Barbeary, Solent City’s Chairman, said: ‘There’s always lots of banter, lots of joking, terrific camaraderie – but when we get on stage, we take our singing seriously.’