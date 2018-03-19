Frances ‘determined’ to do her part in the fight against plastics

A WOMAN from Fratton is walking 1,000 miles collecting plastic bottles to clean up the coastline and countryside.

Frances Vigay, one of the directors from Wild Thyme Wholefoods in Southsea, is not only aiming to collect 1,000 plastic bottles, but urging others to do the same.

The challenge, which she has called 1,000 Less – has already seen 20 people sign up to do their bit for the environment.

In just one day Frances, 47, collected two glass bottles, 22 cans and 46 plastic bottles – one of which had three dead woodmice in.

She said: ‘This really brought home to me the importance of why I’m doing this.

‘It’s not just the impact on marine life, but the damage it is having to the ecosystem on land as well.’

Wild Thyme Wholefoods is one of the many firms already signed up to The News’ anti-plastic campaign, The Last Straw.

The campaign aims to not only get all bars and restaurants in the region to ditch plastic straws, but urges coffee shops to offer a discount to customers reusing old cups.

Frances said: ‘At Wild Thyme the problems with plastic are very high on our agenda.

‘While all our takeaway pots, cups, plates and cutlery are already fully compostable, we are also looking at ways we can reduce other forms of plastic packaging in the shop.

‘Plastic is clearly a concern for our customers and we share that.

‘The amount in the picture is how much I collected from just one walk, mainly along the length of Widley Walk Road at the back of Portsdown Hill.

‘There was a lot more there too but I ran out of bags.

‘It is quite shocking and greater efforts need to be made to influence people’s behaviour.’

For more information about the 1,000 Less Challenge, people can go to plasticbottles1000.wixsite.com/1000less.