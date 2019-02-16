Fratton resident raises fears over cars being parked and driven on pavement by his home 

RESIDENTS have complained that people driving and parking their cars on the pavement are dangerous.

The residents of Albert Court, Fratton, have spoken of their frustrations after year’s of sleep disturbance, obstruction of walkways and blocking of emergency vehicle entrances.

A vehicle recovery truck parked on pavement outside Mr Davison's house.

Many are now concerned that the volume of cars driving onto the pavement are posing a real risk to pedestrians.

Jason Davison, 49, said: ‘My wife was walking along with our grandchild when a car drove straight up onto the pavement. If they hadn’t stopped they could potentially have been hit. It is not just cars which are parking fully on the pavement. We even have the problem of commercial vehicles, including a car recovery truck, being fully on the walkway.’

Mr Davison, who has lived on the estate for 25 years, feels the situation is a result of parking permits being brought in for nearby car parks.

‘It only really became a problem after parking permits were brought in for the car park on Tottenham Road,’ he said. ‘People who used to park there for work and shopping now park on our street as it is the only area which you don’t need a permit for. People who travel also leave their cars overnight and some vehicles can be left for days. When residents return home, Albert Street is already full and so they simply drive their vehicles, whatever size, onto the pavement.’

Vehicles parked on the pavement outside Mr Davison's house.

Mr Davison said the issue is an even greater problem on Saturdays and Sundays when the pavement can be blocked for the whole weekend.

For one elderly couple, who asked not to be named, the issue is a real health and safety hazard.

‘Our granddaughter is partially sighted and when she visits we are concerned about cars driving on and off the pavement,’ they said.

‘We often get woken at night by people driving onto the pavement and parking right outside our bedroom. I have spoken to the council four or five times but nothing has been resolved,’ they added.

Residents parking their cars on the pavement due to King Albert Road being full.

While Mr Davison understands why residents resort to parking on the pavement he feels the council should be doing more.

‘I phoned the council and was told there was nothing which could be done because there were no double yellow lines. Hopefully it won’t take an accident of someone getting knocked over before something is done,’ he explained.

The Highway Code states drivers ‘must not park partially or wholly on the pavement in London’ and ‘should not do so elsewhere unless signs permit it’. Regulations do stipulate it is illegal to park ‘anywhere you would prevent access for emergency services’.

‘I think the council could solve this by constructing bollards to stop people driving onto the pavement,’ said Mr Davison.

A council spokesperson responded: ‘We're sorry Mr Davison is having these problems. Causing an obstruction on the pavement is wrong and can result in police action. If neighbours in an area feel a residents' parking zone would help them, they are very welcome to suggest the idea for consideration. If a zone with set parking bays were introduced, this would give the council powers to deal with this type of obstruction. There may be other possible restrictions we could introduce to help prevent the problem. The first step would be to contact us and give us as much information as possible on the issue.’