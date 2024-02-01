Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Ukes of Wallington will perform two 30-minute sessions at 10.30am and 11.30am on Friday February 2 - World Ukulele Day.

Members of the group, who will play a selection of songs both recent and older, regularly entertain at old people's homes and community events. Last year they played a successful set at the Southampton Beer Festival at St Mary's stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They always perform without charge, asking instead that any donations are made to their chosen charity, The Alzheimer's Society.

The Ukes of Wallington

The group was formed in the village of Wallington near Fareham and later played at The Fareham pub in the town before moving to their present location, the Portchester Sailing Club, where they practice on Tuesday evenings.