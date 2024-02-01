Free concert at Fareham Shopping Centre to mark World Ukulele Day
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Ukes of Wallington will perform two 30-minute sessions at 10.30am and 11.30am on Friday February 2 - World Ukulele Day.
Members of the group, who will play a selection of songs both recent and older, regularly entertain at old people's homes and community events. Last year they played a successful set at the Southampton Beer Festival at St Mary's stadium.
They always perform without charge, asking instead that any donations are made to their chosen charity, The Alzheimer's Society.
The group was formed in the village of Wallington near Fareham and later played at The Fareham pub in the town before moving to their present location, the Portchester Sailing Club, where they practice on Tuesday evenings.
Around 20 members of the group are expected to take part in the Fareham Shopping Centre event, which will take place next to the Costa coffee bar.