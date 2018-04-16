Friend is remembered in special plaque unveiling ceremony

Have your say

FRIENDS and members of an association gathered to unveil a special plaque in memory of a former resident.

More than 40 people visited Shore Road, Warsash, to see the memorial plaque made by Warsash Residents’ Association (WRA) in honour of Jo Oliver.

Ten years ago Jo approached Fareham Borough Council stating the strip of road looked tatty and unkempt.

WRA secretary Michele Corrigan said: ‘The council told Jo they only had £11 in their budget to maintain the land, but said she could work on it herself if she wanted to – and that’s exactly what she did.’

For the following decade, Jo, a keen gardener, planted blossoming blooms in the strip to make it look more attractive to passers-by.

Now, half-a dozen-ladies maintain the site. The plaque reads ‘In Memory of Jo Oliver who created this border.’

Jo died five years ago.

Her partner John Graves attended and said she would be ‘so pleased’ with the decision.

Michele added: ‘Now when people walk by they’ll know this isn’t just some strip of land. A person started this.

‘I think that’s just lovely.’